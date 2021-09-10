Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.