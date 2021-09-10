Restart Energy MWAT Achieves Market Cap of $15.78 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $124,878.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00059034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00170397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

