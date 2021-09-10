REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $15.94. REV Group shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 5,541 shares.

Specifically, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 190.11 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

