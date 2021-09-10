Reviewing Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.18 $6.71 million N/A N/A Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Severn Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

