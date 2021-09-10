Reviewing Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Victrex and PayPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 1 4 7 0 2.50 PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victrex currently has a consensus price target of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than PayPoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victrex and PayPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $339.29 million 9.18 $69.15 million $0.96 37.49 PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million $0.29 25.00

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint. PayPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victrex beats PayPoint on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

