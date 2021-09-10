Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,889. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 275.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $5,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 88.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.