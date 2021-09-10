RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 12,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 497,333 shares.The stock last traded at $705.37 and had previously closed at $672.65.
The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.81.
The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.56.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
