RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 12,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 497,333 shares.The stock last traded at $705.37 and had previously closed at $672.65.

The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP raised its position in RH by 74.3% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.56.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

