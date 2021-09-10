Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,689.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

