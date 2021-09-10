Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $32,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 357.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $7,177,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,028,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 943,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

