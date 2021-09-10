Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,355 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.03 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.