Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,951 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Alarm.com worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $80.83 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,731 shares of company stock worth $2,835,184 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.