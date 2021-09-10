Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 8.7%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.14. 1,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 691,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

