Robert G/ Brown Sells 25,400 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $40,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRP stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

