Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

RKLY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 253.50 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

