Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after purchasing an additional 761,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.