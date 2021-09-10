Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.14.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.25. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

