Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $206,232,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $338.46 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.62 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

