Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 17,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,916,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

