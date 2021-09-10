Rope ($ROPE) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $13.30 or 0.00029189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $372,484.26 and $2,742.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00179107 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.77 or 1.00044162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.11 or 0.07241117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.00901287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.