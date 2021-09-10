Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.28. Rover Group shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 5,464 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

