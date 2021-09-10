Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Cap of $984,662.28

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $984,662.28 and $190,479.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00064430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00126017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00181447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,382.36 or 0.99951869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.44 or 0.07224969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.55 or 0.00862369 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

