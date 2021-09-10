Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

