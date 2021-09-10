Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

CENTA stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

