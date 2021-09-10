Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 369,093 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 305.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

