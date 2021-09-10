Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 152,427 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $9,065,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 277,038 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

