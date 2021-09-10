Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,029 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $7,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at $389,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITM opened at $216.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,413.00, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $232.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

