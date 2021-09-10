Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RYAN opened at $34.85 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

