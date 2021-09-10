Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.72. Ryan Specialty Group shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 3,015 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

