SafeBlast Achieves Market Cap of $681,752.72 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $681,752.72 and $125,433.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,015.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.00 or 0.01403953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.66 or 0.00550164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00345893 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

