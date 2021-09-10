Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10.9% during the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 112,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,352,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,691,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 505,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average of $262.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

