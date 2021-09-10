SALT Achieves Market Cap of $20.07 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $4,463.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

