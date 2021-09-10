Sandesh Kaveripatnam Sells 225,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $66.07 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

