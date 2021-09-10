Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN opened at €83.31 ($98.01) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.58. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.