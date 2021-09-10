Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 88,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,254. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

