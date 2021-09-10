Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBUX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 88,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,254. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
