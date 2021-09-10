Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

