SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.85. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day moving average of $308.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.