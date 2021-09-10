Scholtz & Company LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,484.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,466.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.