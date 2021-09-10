Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

