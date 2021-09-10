Scotiabank Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.84.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

