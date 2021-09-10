ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0513 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $2,622.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00064982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00161684 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,385,758 coins and its circulating supply is 37,702,147 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

