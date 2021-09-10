SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.85. Approximately 525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

SCSKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get SCSK alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91.

SCSK’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 29th.

About SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF)

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.