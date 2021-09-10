SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.66 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

