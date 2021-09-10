Security National Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $119.58. 29,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

