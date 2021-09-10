Security National Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.09. 140,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

