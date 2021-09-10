Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

