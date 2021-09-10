Security National Trust Co. Sells 195 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $922.24. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,742. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $903.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

