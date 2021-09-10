Security National Trust Co. Sells 215 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,213. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.73. The company has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

