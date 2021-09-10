Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

