Sei Investments Co. Has $8.29 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

