Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 54,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $30.69 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.